Emma Watson’s Heartthrob Younger Brother

Alex Watson born in 1993, this teen favorite is breaking hearts all over the Internet. See for yourself why this burgeoning model is a hot topic.

James Bond stuntman breaks Guinness World Record

A 64-year-old stuntman has smashed a world record previously set during the filming of James Bond — by driving through a breakaway glass structure.

Cute Little Mr and Mrs Moldova Dancing At A Wedding

Scenes from the Movie ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

These are some of the first scenes from the movie The Dark Knight Rises starring Christian Bale.

Strangely Shaped Lake

Schulensmeer Lake – Belgium Giant water gun: Nature and man worked together to unintentionally make a weapon out of Belgium’s 2.5 km long Schulensmeer.

Amazing Movie Posters

These movie posters were made by Tomasz Opasinski. Some of them are old and some are newer but they are all classics.

‘Transformers 3? Action Sequence Recycled From ‘The Island’

Take a look at this scene which is exactly the same it two movies of Michael Bay: The Island and Transformers 3. It seems like he uses the Disney technique: use, recycle, reuse.

Will Smith’s Mobile Home

This is Will Smith’s mobile home which is known as The Heat. It has two stories and is fully decked out and is complete with a full kitchen, dining room, sleeping quarters and Will’s personal gym which is in a separate 55-foot trailer that is parked next to The Heat.

Hottest Supermodels from around the world

Mortal Kombat vs Ukrainian Parliament

This video is about the members of Ukrainian parliament (verkhovna rada) fighting against mortkal kombat characters. As? u see when politicians get hit, they bleed with money instead of blood.

Candy & Wet Glass

A real master doesn’t need to use Photoshop at all. He is capable of creating the masterpiece using such simple things like candies, wet glass and a box. Watch the result.

Funny Trailer ‘The Smurfs’

The adventures of a mythical race of little blue creatures that must deal with each other and humans, particularly an evil sorcerer obsessed with capturing them for his own sinister purposes.

Epic Violin Girl – Lindsey Stirling

Ever since I was a little kid I have been extremely creative and I love to put a fun twist on every aspect of life.

4.5 Years in 41 Seconds

A girl takes a photo of herself every day for 4.5 years.

Movie Trailer ‘Real Steel’

A boxing drama set in the near-future where 2,000-pound robots that look like humans do battle.

Theatrical Trailer ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’

The Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft hidden on the Moon, and race against the Decepticons to reach it and learn its secrets, which could turn the tide in the Transformers’ final battle.

Official Trailer ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2′

The end begins as Harry, Ron, and Hermione go back to Hogwarts to find and destroy Voldemort’s final horcruxes, but when Voldemort finds out about their mission, the biggest battle begins and life as they know it will never be the same again.

Weekend Box Office January 14 - 16
 №      Movie   Weekend Total   Budget
 1The Green Hornet   $34    $34  -
 2The Dilemma   $17,4    $17,4  -
 3True Grit   $11,2    $126,4  $38
 4The King's Speech   $9    $44,5  $15
 5Black Swan   $8,1    $72,9  $13
 6Little Fockers   $7,1    $134,2  $100
 7Tron Legacy   $5,6    $156,9  $170
 8Yogi Bear   $5,3    $82  $80
 9The Fighter   $5,1    $65,7  $25
 10Season of the Witch   $4,5    $17,9  $40
 11Tangled   $3,9    $180,9  $260
Opening this Week
 No Strings Attached              Ivan Reitman
Coming Soon to Theaters
     Movie Opening
 The Mechanic             January 28, 2011
 The Rite             January 28, 2011
 Frankie and Alice             February 4, 2011
Funny News and Videos
