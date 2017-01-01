Funny Trailer ‘The Smurfs’

Alex Watson born in 1993, this teen favorite is breaking hearts all over the Internet. See for yourself why this burgeoning model is a hot topic.
A 64-year-old stuntman has smashed a world record previously set during the filming of James Bond — by driving through a breakaway glass structure.
These are some of the first scenes from the movie The Dark Knight Rises starring Christian Bale.
Schulensmeer Lake – Belgium Giant water gun: Nature and man worked together to unintentionally make a weapon out of Belgium’s 2.5 km long Schulensmeer.
These movie posters were made by Tomasz Opasinski. Some of them are old and some are newer but they are all classics.
Take a look at this scene which is exactly the same it two movies of Michael Bay: The Island and Transformers 3. It seems like he uses the Disney technique: use, recycle, reuse.
This is Will Smith’s mobile home which is known as The Heat. It has two stories and is fully decked out and is complete with a full kitchen, dining room, sleeping quarters and Will’s personal gym which is in a separate 55-foot trailer that is parked next to The Heat.
This video is about the members of Ukrainian parliament (verkhovna rada) fighting against mortkal kombat characters. As? u see when politicians get hit, they bleed with money instead of blood.
A real master doesn’t need to use Photoshop at all. He is capable of creating the masterpiece using such simple things like candies, wet glass and a box. Watch the result.
The adventures of a mythical race of little blue creatures that must deal with each other and humans, particularly an evil sorcerer obsessed with capturing them for his own sinister purposes.
Ever since I was a little kid I have been extremely creative and I love to put a fun twist on every aspect of life.
A girl takes a photo of herself every day for 4.5 years.
A boxing drama set in the near-future where 2,000-pound robots that look like humans do battle.
The Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft hidden on the Moon, and race against the Decepticons to reach it and learn its secrets, which could turn the tide in the Transformers’ final battle.
The end begins as Harry, Ron, and Hermione go back to Hogwarts to find and destroy Voldemort’s final horcruxes, but when Voldemort finds out about their mission, the biggest battle begins and life as they know it will never be the same again.
|№
|Movie
|Weekend
|Total
|Budget
|1
|The Green Hornet
|$34
|$34
|-
|2
|The Dilemma
|$17,4
|$17,4
|-
|3
|True Grit
|$11,2
|$126,4
|$38
|4
|The King's Speech
|$9
|$44,5
|$15
|5
|Black Swan
|$8,1
|$72,9
|$13
|6
|Little Fockers
|$7,1
|$134,2
|$100
|7
|Tron Legacy
|$5,6
|$156,9
|$170
|8
|Yogi Bear
|$5,3
|$82
|$80
|9
|The Fighter
|$5,1
|$65,7
|$25
|10
|Season of the Witch
|$4,5
|$17,9
|$40
|11
|Tangled
|$3,9
|$180,9
|$260
|No Strings Attached
|Ivan Reitman
|Movie
|Opening
|The Mechanic
|January 28, 2011
|The Rite
|January 28, 2011
|Frankie and Alice
|February 4, 2011